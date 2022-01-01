SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
13029 Ventura Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13029 Ventura Blvd
Studio City CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Malama Pono Restaurant
E Malama Pono!
Hank's... a deli of sorts
Handmade bagels, spreads, and salady things... pre-ordered and picked up at our new Sherman Oaks location.
Chimneysweep Lounge
Chimneysweep Lounge
Neighborhood bar where you can
relax & enjoy a drink at a great price.
Big screen TV’s, patio, Digital jukebox, darts, billiards & friendly staff!
Happy Hour Prices
Daily Drink Specials - Free Wi-Fi
No Cover Charge
Come in and enjoy!