Pretzels in Sussex

Sussex restaurants
Sussex restaurants that serve pretzels

Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex

n64w23246 Main St, Sussex

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Nuggets$11.99
These bite-sized morsels are made from freshly baked pretzel dough, rolled into perfect nugget shapes and baked to a golden brown. Soft and fluffy on the inside with a slightly chewy crust. These Pretzel nuggets are the perfect comfort food. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Guinnes Cheese, Dill Ranch, or Mustard
More about Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex
Rumors Sports Bar & Grill

W232N6368 Waukesha Ave, Sussex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Pretzel$15.95
More about Rumors Sports Bar & Grill

