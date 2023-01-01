Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Sussex

Go
Sussex restaurants
Toast

Sussex restaurants that serve reuben

Belfast Station image

 

Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex

n64w23246 Main St, Sussex

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$14.49
More about Belfast Station - Belfast- Sussex
Consumer pic

 

Rumors Sports Bar & Grill

W232N6368 Waukesha Ave, Sussex

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Rolls$10.00
Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Slow roasted corn beef topped with sauerkraut, thousand Island and Swiss cheese, piled high on marble rye
More about Rumors Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Sussex

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Sussex to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston