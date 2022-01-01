Go
Toast

Sussex Public House

Scratch kitchen with no borders. Crafted cocktails. Craft beer. Live music

SEAFOOD

234 Rehoboth Ave

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Veggie Baked Penne$18.00
Penne pasta, tossed with roasted grape tomato, zucchini, Portobello, squash, garlic, shallot, and fresh basil. in a wine cream sauce topped with melted cheddar jack and Parmesan. Does not come with sides.
Teriyaki Salmon$27.00
Fresh grilled salmon in a teriyaki glaze, topped with fresh fruit salsa
Caesar$13.00
Chopped romaine with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and croutons
Roasted Mushroom and Caramelized Onion flatbread$12.00
Flat bread baked with roasted red pepper spread, spinach, sun-dried tomato, fresh basil, and grilled zucchini and squash topped with cheddar jack and parmesan cheese (
for a vegan option say no cheese:)
Sussex Burger$18.00
Our house-blend burger, fried Brie, Cherry jam, pancetta, and spinach. Served on a torta roll
Crab Dip$19.00
Fire Roasted Corn and Fresh Crab mixed with cream cheese and old bay. Finished with shredded cheese and served with fresh tortilla chips, toasted flatbread and celery
The Butchers Flight$35.00
Grilled chicken, short ribs, Sussex steak tips, and 2 sides.
Fishermans Flight$45.00
Crab Cake, Grilled Salmon, Scallops, and 2 sides
Short Ribs$26.00
Slow braised short ribs with a house rub, topped with demi-glaze and caramelized onion. Served with roasted red potatoes, Asparagus
Fried Brie and Pear Salad$15.00
A bed of fresh mixed greens, candied walnuts, cucumber, carrot, marinated red onion, grape tomato, sliced pears, fried Brie cheese, and our house-made cherry balsamic vinaigrette dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

234 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Federal Fritter & Bistro

No reviews yet

A casual Rehoboth Beach fritter shop, bistro & eat bar.

Above the Dunes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pines Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet

The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston