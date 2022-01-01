Sutton restaurants you'll love
El Gallo
282 SKIDMORE LANE #7, SUTTON
|Popular items
|L Pollo Loco
|$6.75
One chicken breast with cheese dip, crema salad, rice or beans.
|45. Quesadilla, Rice and Beans
|$4.25
Quesadilla comes with melted shredded cheese inside.
|Fajitas Trio
|$14.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with onions,tomatoes,bell pepper, served with rice and beans, tortillas sour cream salad
More about Cafe Cimino Country Inn
Cafe Cimino Country Inn
616 Main Street, Sutton