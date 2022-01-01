Sutures
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
7133 S YALE AVE • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7133 S YALE AVE
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Farrell Bread & Bakery
Farrell Bread & Bakery is a boutique artisan European style bread bakery that has proudly served breads and baked goods in Oklahoma for over twenty years. We purchase only the finest flour and ingredients and ferment our loaves for maximum flavor. It is our belief that bread prepared this way is excellent nutritionally, outstanding in flavor, and wonderfully satisfying. Stop by our bakery in Tulsa or grab one of our breads at a variety of popular markets across Oklahoma!
Boston Deli Grill & Market
Order for Curbside Pickup or takeout, and GrubHub for Delivery
Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!
Oklahoma Joe's BBQ South Tulsa
Come in and enjoy!