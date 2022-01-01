Plant Miami

Get back to plant-based vibrant living with Plant Miami in the gardens of The Sacred Space Miami, Sundays, from 10am-6pm. Saturdays from 1pm-11pm, and Tuesday through Friday from 1pm-10pm. Enjoy our signature dishes and connect with a community of like-minded individuals while nourishing your body, heart and mind. From superfood salads, immunity-boosting bowls, comforting meals, and adaptogenic juices—we’re here to help you eat clean and feel your best. We take your and our staff’s health seriously and ensure all CDC guidelines are being implemented. Also available for delivery.

Plant Miami heralds a modern plant-based approach. Featuring vegan, kosher dishes inspired by the South Florida landscape, we use the purest ingredients and highest sustainability practices in the industry. Functional nutrition serves as a guiding principle in our approach. Coupled with holistic living philosophies of healthy cuisine, all our dishes are sourced from nature’s purest and cleanest ingredients.

