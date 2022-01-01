SuViche
Freshness with flavor is our focus. At Suviche we offer a variety of beautifully crafted and explosively flavorful sushi rolls, ceviches and other Peruvian specialties. We are especially proud of the light and healthier nature of many of our recipes, always featuring the freshest of ingredients. A true Culinary Mindbomb!
In select locations we are also home to the first Pisco Bar in South Florida, featuring home-made infusions with fresh herbs, fruits and spices.
2751 N. Miami Ave
Location
2751 N. Miami Ave
MIami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.
Plant Miami
Get back to plant-based vibrant living with Plant Miami in the gardens of The Sacred Space Miami, Sundays, from 10am-6pm. Saturdays from 1pm-11pm, and Tuesday through Friday from 1pm-10pm. Enjoy our signature dishes and connect with a community of like-minded individuals while nourishing your body, heart and mind. From superfood salads, immunity-boosting bowls, comforting meals, and adaptogenic juices—we’re here to help you eat clean and feel your best. We take your and our staff’s health seriously and ensure all CDC guidelines are being implemented. Also available for delivery.
Plant Miami heralds a modern plant-based approach. Featuring vegan, kosher dishes inspired by the South Florida landscape, we use the purest ingredients and highest sustainability practices in the industry. Functional nutrition serves as a guiding principle in our approach. Coupled with holistic living philosophies of healthy cuisine, all our dishes are sourced from nature’s purest and cleanest ingredients.
Dragun Gelato rebuilding
Come in and enjoy! Best Gelato in town by award winner pastry chef Matías Dragun!
Sushi MAS
LET THE GOOD VIBES ROLL