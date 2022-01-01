Burritos in Suwanee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Mixteca Tamale House

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BURRITO BOWL$9.99
your choice of meat served in a bowl with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella, sour cream & guacamole
BURRITOS$9.99
a flour tortilla with your choice of meat, mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, mozzarella & sour cream
BURRITO DE DESAYUNO$9.99
your choice of egg,* mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco, crema & avocado; served with tortilla chips
More about La Mixteca Tamale House
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee image

 

Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee

TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Burritos$7.00
Fork and Knife Burritos$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.
More about Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

