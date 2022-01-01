Burritos in Suwanee
Suwanee restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Mixteca Tamale House
La Mixteca Tamale House
1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee
|BURRITO BOWL
|$9.99
your choice of meat served in a bowl with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella, sour cream & guacamole
|BURRITOS
|$9.99
a flour tortilla with your choice of meat, mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, mozzarella & sour cream
|BURRITO DE DESAYUNO
|$9.99
your choice of egg,* mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco, crema & avocado; served with tortilla chips
More about Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee
|Kids Burritos
|$7.00
|Fork and Knife Burritos
|$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.