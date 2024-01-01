Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Suwanee

Go
Suwanee restaurants
Toast

Suwanee restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 2137 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. - Suwanee

2137 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd., Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$16.99
Grill chicken over sizzling bell peppers, onions, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
Chicken Fajita Family Meal$34.99
Enjoy Our Chicken Family Meal, Includes Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Chips, Salsa, and our Famous Cheese Dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$19.99
More about Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 2137 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. - Suwanee
Restaurant banner

 

Monterrey Mexican - Suwanee - 1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16

1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16, SUWANEE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Melted cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole salad
More about Monterrey Mexican - Suwanee - 1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16

Browse other tasty dishes in Suwanee

Biryani

Tacos

Chicken Tikka Masala

Curry Chicken

Ravioli

Dosa

Eggplant Parm

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Suwanee to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston