Chicken fajitas in Suwanee

Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 2137 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. - Suwanee
Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 2137 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. - Suwanee
2137 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd., Suwanee
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
Grill chicken over sizzling bell peppers, onions, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
|Chicken Fajita Family Meal
|$34.99
Enjoy Our Chicken Family Meal, Includes Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Chips, Salsa, and our Famous Cheese Dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
|Chicken and Steak Fajitas
|$19.99
Monterrey Mexican - Suwanee - 1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16
Monterrey Mexican - Suwanee - 1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16
1000 PEACHTREE INDUSTRIAL BLVD SUITE 16, SUWANEE
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Melted cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole salad