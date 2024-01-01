Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Suwanee

Go
Suwanee restaurants
Toast

Suwanee restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Main pic

 

Rajni Indian - Suwanee

3230 Caliber St, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
More about Rajni Indian - Suwanee
Main pic

 

Desi Chowrastha - Suwanee, GA

3120 Mathis Airport Parkway, Suite #102, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Suwanee, GA

Browse other tasty dishes in Suwanee

Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Buffalo Wings

Garlic Naan

Curry

Flautas

Curry Chicken

Samosa

Map

More near Suwanee to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2528 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston