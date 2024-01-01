Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tikka masala in
Suwanee
/
Suwanee
/
Chicken Tikka Masala
Suwanee restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Rajni Indian - Suwanee
3230 Caliber St, Suwanee
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
More about Rajni Indian - Suwanee
Desi Chowrastha - Suwanee, GA
3120 Mathis Airport Parkway, Suite #102, Suwanee
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$13.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Suwanee, GA
