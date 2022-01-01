Enchiladas in Suwanee
Beto's Tacos - Suwanee
3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, Suwanee
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.25
Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$10.25
Four vegetarian green enchiladas served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee
|Enchiladas
|$12.50
Three corn tortillas rolled with "tinga" braised chicken and smoked gouda cheese. Baked in verde salsa and topped with mixed cheese. Drizzled with sour cream and black bean sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.