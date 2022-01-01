Fajitas in Suwanee
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee
|Fajita Wrap
|$12.00
Choice of protein, onions, peppers, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, chipotle cream, house pico, guacamole
|Fajitas Pick 2
|$23.00
Your choice of 2 proteins served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Your choice of meat served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.