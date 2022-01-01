Hummus in Suwanee
Suwanee restaurants that serve hummus
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
3186 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd,, suwanee
|Mini Harissa Hummus 3oz
|$2.50
|Mini Red Pepper Hummus 3oz
|$2.50
|Traditional Hummus
|$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
3630 PEACHTREE PKWY, Johns Creek
|Traditional Hummus
|$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$7.95
Chickpeas, roasted red pepper, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
|Mini Red Pepper Hummus 3oz
|$2.50