Samosa in Suwanee
Suwanee restaurants that serve samosa
More about Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta - 1482 Roswell RD
Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta - 1482 Roswell RD
1482 Roswell RD, Marietta
|Samosa & Drink
|$3.99
|Veggie Samosa
|$2.99
|Chicken Samosa
|$2.99
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
3150 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee
|Hyderabadi Onion Samosa
|$5.99
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made using homemade samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.99
Tangy, spicy Samosa Chaat! Spicy chole (chickpeas) are served with samosa and dollops of yogurt and chutney. This popular Indian street food is one of my favorite ways to enjoy samosa!