Tacos in Suwanee

La Mixteca Tamale House

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACOS (INDIVIDUAL)$3.00
your choice of corn -OR- flour tortilla topped off with your choice of protein, onions & cilantro
PLATILLO DE (2) TACOS$8.50
(2) tacos of your choice with onions & cilantro. served with mexican rice & refried beans
(1)TAMAL/(1)TACO PLATE$8.99
your choice of a (1) taco & (1) tamal with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Fish Taco$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, sweet chili sauce, lettuce, sesame seeds, fuego peanuts, avocado cream.
Fish Taco$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda
Top Shelf Taco Trio$17.50
Choice of any 3 top shelf tacos. Served with rie and your choice of beans.
