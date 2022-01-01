Tacos in Suwanee
Suwanee restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Mixteca Tamale House
La Mixteca Tamale House
1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee
|TACOS (INDIVIDUAL)
|$3.00
your choice of corn -OR- flour tortilla topped off with your choice of protein, onions & cilantro
|PLATILLO DE (2) TACOS
|$8.50
(2) tacos of your choice with onions & cilantro. served with mexican rice & refried beans
|(1)TAMAL/(1)TACO PLATE
|$8.99
your choice of a (1) taco & (1) tamal with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese
More about Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee
|Sweet Chili Fish Taco
|$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, sweet chili sauce, lettuce, sesame seeds, fuego peanuts, avocado cream.
|Fish Taco
|$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda
|Top Shelf Taco Trio
|$17.50
Choice of any 3 top shelf tacos. Served with rie and your choice of beans.