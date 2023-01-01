Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Suwanee

Suwanee restaurants
Suwanee restaurants that serve tamales

Milpa Cantina

2850 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee

Tamales$11.00
Milpa Cantina
La Mixteca Tamale House - 1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suite D576,00

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee

(1)TAMAL/(1)TACO PLATE$9.00
your choice of a (1) taco & (1) tamal with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese
LA MIXTECA TAMALE BOWL$11.00
your choice of (2) tamales topped with mexican rice, refried beans, crispy potatoes, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage, (1) fried egg & drizzled with sour cream; garnished with cilantro
TAMALE PLATE$9.00
your choice of (2) tamales with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese
La Mixteca Tamale House - 1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suite D576,00

