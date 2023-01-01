Tamales in Suwanee
Suwanee restaurants that serve tamales
More about La Mixteca Tamale House - 1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suite D576,00
La Mixteca Tamale House - 1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suite D576,00
1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee
|(1)TAMAL/(1)TACO PLATE
|$9.00
your choice of a (1) taco & (1) tamal with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese
|LA MIXTECA TAMALE BOWL
|$11.00
your choice of (2) tamales topped with mexican rice, refried beans, crispy potatoes, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage, (1) fried egg & drizzled with sour cream; garnished with cilantro
|TAMALE PLATE
|$9.00
your choice of (2) tamales with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese