Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Suwanee

Go
Suwanee restaurants
Toast

Suwanee restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Beto's Tacos - Suwanee

3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Porknado$11.25
Mexican sausage, ham, slow-roasted pork, queso fresco, and avocado slices.
Torta Carnitas$9.99
Torta Lengua$9.99
More about Beto's Tacos - Suwanee
Banner pic

 

La Mixteca Tamale House

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SANDWICH (TORTA)$8.99
a white bread stuffed with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño, queso fresco, mozzarella & a slice of ham
BREAKFAST SANDWICH (TORTA)$7.99
our artisan telera bread stuffed with your choice of egg* mayo, refried beans, queso fresco, jalapenos & avocado
More about La Mixteca Tamale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Suwanee

Hummus

Stromboli

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Baklava

Falafel Salad

Gyro Salad

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Suwanee to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1622 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston