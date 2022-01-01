Tortas in Suwanee
Suwanee restaurants that serve tortas
Beto's Tacos - Suwanee
3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, Suwanee
|Torta Porknado
|$11.25
Mexican sausage, ham, slow-roasted pork, queso fresco, and avocado slices.
|Torta Carnitas
|$9.99
|Torta Lengua
|$9.99
La Mixteca Tamale House
1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee
|SANDWICH (TORTA)
|$8.99
a white bread stuffed with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño, queso fresco, mozzarella & a slice of ham
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH (TORTA)
|$7.99
our artisan telera bread stuffed with your choice of egg* mayo, refried beans, queso fresco, jalapenos & avocado