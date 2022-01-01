Go
Toast

Suya Joint All African Cuisine - Boston

Come in and enjoy!

185 Dudley St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIDE OF JOLLOF RICE$8.00
WET FRIED GOAT MEAT$11.00
Marinated & roasted goat meat with sautéed onions
& pepper sauce
FRESH OKRA$18.00
A stew prepared using the edible green seed pods of the okra plan cooked with small pieces of fish and chicken to enhance the flavor.
Meat Pies (Priced Per Piece)$3.00
JOLLOF & PLANTAINS /w MEAT$26.00
West African rice cooked in a savory red bell pepper sauce. Jollof means one pot.
EFO-RIRO$20.00
A rich Yoruba style vegetable stew/soup. Tastes nice when
eaten with fish.
MOI-MOI$4.50
Bean cake made from black-eyed peas blended with
peppers and onions. Great for vegetarians.
Pounded Yam$4.00
EGUSI$19.00
A stew thickened with African ground melon seeds and
contains spinach and pieces of fish and chicken to enhance
the flavor.
GOAT PEPPER SOUP$14.00
A savory broth with slowly simmered goat mean
and blended peppers.
See full menu

Location

185 Dudley St

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ugis Subs

No reviews yet

Ugi’s has had the same owner since February of 1981 and has served three generations of customers. Visit us to enjoy the best steak and cheese subs or hamburgers and french fries in town!

Shanti

No reviews yet

Indian Cusine.

Dudley Cafe

No reviews yet

Dudley Cafe
http://www.toasttab.com/dudley-cafe/giftcards

Haley House Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delivery & Take Out Available:
Wednesday 8am - 4pm
Thursday 8am - 4pm
Friday 8am - 4pm
Saturday 11am - 4pm
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston