Suz-E-Q's Restaurant

Open year round for all your eating needs! Way more than just an ice cream joint! A mom and pop classic in operation for 66 years!

401 W Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)

Build a Burger$4.75
1/4 pound fresh all beef burger. Made to order with only the toppings you order on a toasted bun.
Sm Flurry$4.15
Reg. Milkshake$3.35
14"Pizza$12.50
Build Your Own 14" Pizza
Mushrooms$3.10
Shredded Chicken$3.55
Our original recipe from 1954 shredded chicken sandwich. Just like grandma used to make.
Cheese Sticks$4.35
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks. 4 in an order served with your choice of sauce for dipping.
little Cluckers$4.50
3 Chicken Fingers - make it a combo to include fries and a drink.
Onion Rings$3.10
Fries$2.50
Thin and crispy shoestring French fries!
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

401 W Main St

Cardington OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
