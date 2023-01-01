Go
A map showing the location of Suzaku Cafe - 120 Simons RunView gallery

Suzaku Cafe - 120 Simons Run

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

120 Simons Run

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

120 Simons Run, Lynchburg VA 24502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg
orange starNo Reviews
4018 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
County Smoak At The Stadium - 1971 University Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1971 University Blvd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Fuse - 102 Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2623 Wards Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Lynchburg
orange star4.1 • 3,824
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Mission House Coffee - Mall - 3405 Candlers Mtn Rd. ST A30
orange starNo Reviews
3405 Candlers Mtn Rd. ST A30 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
County Smoak - 7423 Timberlake Road
orange star5.0 • 132
7423 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lynchburg

Macado's - Lynchburg
orange star4.1 • 3,824
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Isabella's Italian Trattoria
orange star4.9 • 2,314
4925 Boonsboro Rd Lynchburg, VA 24503
View restaurantnext
The White Hart
orange star4.5 • 1,356
1208 Main St Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
RA Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,316
1344 main Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
The Water Dog - The Water Dog
orange star4.6 • 694
1016 Jefferson Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
orange star4.7 • 313
4925 Boonsboro Rd Lynchburg, VA 24503
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lynchburg

Forest

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Suzaku Cafe - 120 Simons Run

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston