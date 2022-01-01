Suzie Q Cafe
An iconic Valentine diner car located in the heart of Mason City , Iowa. Come by for our famous Spic-N-Span Tenderloin sandwich, or try other classics like an old fashioned cheeseburger, fries, and malt!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
14 2nd Street NW • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14 2nd Street NW
Mason City IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
