Suzu's

A Japanese Bakery

114 W Walnut st

Popular Items

Blueberry/Cream Cheese$3.75
A sweetened milk bread filled with blueberries blended into cream cheese!
Fruit Tart$4.50
Vanilla custard filling a tart shell with large strawberries, and glazed blueberries.
Miso Brownies$4.00
Two chocolate brownies and one blonde brownie blended with sweet miso paste
An Pan$3.75
Japanese sweet roll filled with red bean paste, simmered with dark brown sugar.
Strawberry, Matcha, Hojicha (gf)$3.50
Gluten-free cakes, chewy and soft like mochi, baked rather than steamed. (Matcha and Banana)
Mini Yuzu Cake$3.50
Small individual Japanese citrus cake with tart and fragrant flavors
* Strawberry Cake - 6" or 8"$40.00
A light vanilla cake with whipped cream & strawberries. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Cream Pan$3.75
A sweet bread roll filled with a vanilla custard
3" Cheesecake$7.00
A three-inch, light and lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake.
Shu Cream$3.50
Japanese cream puff filled with Chocolate,
Vanilla, and Matcha!
Location

114 W Walnut st

Champaign IL

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
