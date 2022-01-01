Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Online Cakeshop
We need at least 48 hours for all cake pre-orders.
Thank You!
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115
Popular Items
Location
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Graffiti Bao
Graffiti Bao's food reflects the experiences from travels throughout Asia and the uniqueness of the Hawker Centres that house the many traditions of each culture. Featuring a full menu with shareable items, noodles, entrees, sides and of course our signature Bao Buns.
Graze Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
HUMMUS
Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.