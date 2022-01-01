Go
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

7365 South Buffalo Drive

Popular Items

Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
Ham&Cheese$7.00
Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.
Morning Toast$5.50
Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives
Bana Choc-it$6.00
Banana, Chocolate Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings, Chocolate Sauce, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
Nutsutastic$6.00
Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.
B.L.T.$7.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Mayo with Avocado and Vinaigrette Dressing. Served cold.
Croque Madame$6.75
One Fried Egg with Bechamel Sauce, Ham, Gruyere Cheese and topped with Chives
Ichigo$6.00
Strawberry, Whipped Cream, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
Royal Milk Tea$5.50
Earl Grey Milk Tea
White Mushroom$7.50
Scrambled Egg Whites with Gruyere, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, Shimeji Mushroom, Roasted Pepper, Lettuce and House-made Mayo. Served warm.
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
