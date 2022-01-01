Go
Banner picView gallery

Suzy's Swirl - 205 Waukegan Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

205 Waukegan Road

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

205 Waukegan Road, Lake Bluff IL 60044

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
orange star4.7 • 329
123 North Waukegan Rd. Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Donati's Pizza - Lake Bluff - 205 S Waukegan Rd
orange starNo Reviews
205 S Waukegan Rd Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Puck's - 715 Rockland Road
orange starNo Reviews
715 Rockland Road Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Knighthawk Bistro - Northshore Sports Club
orange starNo Reviews
28392 N, Ballard Dr Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Food For Thought - Rosalind Franklin University
orange starNo Reviews
3333 Green Bay Road North Chicago, IL 60064
View restaurantnext
Inovasi
orange star4.6 • 1,768
28 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Bluff

Inovasi
orange star4.6 • 1,768
28 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
The Otherdoor
orange star4.3 • 389
30 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
orange star4.7 • 329
123 North Waukegan Rd. Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
jdR Wine & Beer
orange star5.0 • 2
49 E Scranton Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lake Bluff

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Suzy's Swirl - 205 Waukegan Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston