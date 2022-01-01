Go
Sioux Valley Grille

Sioux Valley Grille is a neighborly restaurant serving fresh quality food to Canton and our surrounding communities since 2017.

117 East 5th Street

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, cherry tomatoes & croutons, topped with grilled chicken breast. (Dressing served on side)
Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
6oz chicken breast grilled in teriyaki sauce with a side of stir-fried vegetables served over a bed of seasoned white rice
The 'Original' Grille Burger$12.95
8oz hand pattied burger, topped with cheddar cheese, served with sliced red onion, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, & 1000 Island, on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Picatta$16.95
Tenderized chicken breast, dusted in seasoned flour, pan seared, then bathed in a sauce of lemon, wine, capers, garlic and fresh parsley served with your choice of side
Black & Bleu Burger$14.95
8oz hand pattied burger, topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, fried onion strings and drizzled with BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
8oz Center Cut Sirloin$17.95
Center cut 'baseball' sirloin steak, marinated in our house made steak rub and olive oil, and grilled to your liking served with a side of creamy horseradish or chimichurri sauce upon request
Braised Beef Roast$16.95
Generous portion of tender braised beef, served over mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy
Crispy Chicken Strips$12.95
Four all white meat hand dipped chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce and side
Location

117 East 5th Street

Canton SD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

