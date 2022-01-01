Go
Soall Viet Kitchen

From bright herbs to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. We are refreshing traditions.

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2

Popular Items

PORK BAO (2)$8.00
These steamed buns make for a great snack. With Vietnamese mayo, cucumber, pickled vegetables and a sprinkle of Asian spice. Can't be gluten free.
CHICKEN PHO$14.00
Rich broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapenos,lime & sauces on the side. Shredded organic chicken is in the broth.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for Gluten Free option.
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD$18.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
BRAISED PORK RIBS$9.00
These ribs are savory and simply delicious. Braised for a melt in your mouth experience.
VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)$6.00
Made with tofu, cabbage, carrots, taro + glass noodles, these vegan egg rolls are crips + delicious. Can't be made gluten free.
PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)$7.00
Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can't be made gluten free.
SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP$15.00
One of the most traditional dishes on our menu. This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
Fried Brussel sprouts are dressed with SVK's citrus cilantro dressing.
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL$4.50
Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.
BEEF PHO$14.00
Rich beef broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
Location

Beverly MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
