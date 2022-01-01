Go
From bright herbs to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. We are refreshing Vietnamese cuisine.

10 Bessom Street Unit 9

Popular Items

SALMON CLAYPOT$19.00
Cubes of salmon is caramelized in a sweet/savory sauce (spice is optional). Served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Can not be made GF.
CHICKEN PHO$14.00
Rich broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapenos,lime & sauces on the side. Shredded organic chicken is in the broth.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for Gluten Free option.
BANH MI$11.00
Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy.
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL$4.50
Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS$18.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
STIR FRY$17.00
You asked and we are delivering. Thick rice noodles are tossed with snow peas, bok choy, carrots, beansprouts, onions + scallions. (This item cannot be made gluten free.)
TOFU SPRING ROLL$4.50
Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.
CHICKEN CLAYPOT$17.00
Chicken cubes are caramelized in a sweet and savory sauce. Served Jasmine rice, spring mix, cucumber, pickled vegges. Topped with scallion + cilantro. Can not be made GF.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
Fried Brussel sprouts are dressed with SVK's citrus cilantro dressing. Can not be made gluten free.
PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)$7.00
Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can not be made gluten free.
Location

10 Bessom Street Unit 9

Marblehead MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
