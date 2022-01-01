Go
Toast

SVK - NYC 23rd

Come in and enjoy!

119 E 23rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BONMi Red Eye Sandwich$13.50
Asian BBQ 18 Hour Beef, Cucumbers, Pickled Onion & Carrot, Spicy Mayo & Cilantro on a Crisp Baguette. Spicy.
V23 Indi Samosa Rice Bowl$11.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Veggie Samosa, Cucumber, Tangy Slaw & Vindaloo Sauce.
DGB Paleo Bowl$15.00
18 Hour Beef | Kale | White Cabbage Avocado | Roasted Broccoli | Mushrooms Cauliflower Rice | Sliced Almonds | Apple Cider Vinaigrette | Gluten-Free & Paleo
BONMi Build Your Own Jasmine Rice & Quinoa Bowl$13.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish
P&C Double Trouble (Pulled Pork & 2 Ribs)$16.00
Pulled pork & two ribs served with your choice of two sides.
BONMi Build Your Own Sandwich$13.00
Build Your Own! Choice of Protein and Toppings. Served with Spicy Mayo & Cilantro on a Crisp Baguette.
BONMi Build Your Own Harvest Greens Salad Bowl$11.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens served with your choice of Filling, Sauce and Toppings.
BONMi High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl$11.50
Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce.
BONMi Build Your Own Chilled Rice Noodle Bowl$13.00
Chilled Vermicelli Rice Noodles with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish
MPF Build Your Own Mediterranean Bowl$15.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Cauliflower Rice, Kale or Jasmine Rice served with your choice of Filling, Sauce and Toppings
See full menu

Location

119 E 23rd St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Areppas

No reviews yet

Latin Cuisine Food

Freehold In The Park

No reviews yet

Welcome to Freehold In The Park

GupShup

No reviews yet

Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston