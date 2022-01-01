SVK - NYC 23rd
Come in and enjoy!
119 E 23rd St
Popular Items
Location
119 E 23rd St
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Areppas
Latin Cuisine Food
Freehold In The Park
Welcome to Freehold In The Park
GupShup
Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.
Joe Coffee
Come in and enjoy!