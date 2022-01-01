SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
The concept of SVL Souvlaki Bar was brought to life to fill the vacancy in the market for a high quality and authentic Greek Yeero, a principal in Greece and an ever-present symbol of Greek culture internationally. The concept behind SVL Souvlaki Bar was created around the Yeero (a term from the phonetic spelling of the word “gyro”) as the prominent point. Years were spent creating this concept before we opened the “Modern Fast-casual” Greek restaurant in November of 2015 in the vast multi-cultural neighborhood of Astoria. Today, SVL Souvlaki Bar is thriving with additional expansion plans underway.
34-01 Steinway Street
Popular Items
Location
34-01 Steinway Street
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poke Burrito
Poke bowl & sushi burrito in Astoria
District Saigon
It's better when we're together.
Slice - Astoria Broadway
Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.
The REAL Bellucci's Pizzeria
Artisanal Pizzeria. Everything here made with TIME & LOVE!