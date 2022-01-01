Go
Swagyu Chop Shop

Swagyu Chop Shop is a Wagyu Focused Burger & Butcher Shop by Chef Steve Brown featuring the best Wagyu in the world from Japan, Australia and the United States.

1002 Palm Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

El Swagador$25.00
Our Signature Swagyu Smash Burger with the addition of Pork Belly, Smoked Onions, and Pickled Serrano.
Topo Chico$4.00
Orange Soda$3.00
Coke$3.00
Nitro Potatoes$10.00
House Nitro Potatoes served with a side of Secret Sauce and Ketchup.
Western Swagburger$22.00
Swagyu Smashburger$18.00
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Sadie Rose Brioche Bun.
1002 Palm Avenue

Imperial Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
