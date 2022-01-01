Swagyu Chop Shop
Hope to see you again soon!
966 Felspar Street
Popular Items
Location
966 Felspar Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wokou Ramen - PB
Come on in and enjoy!
The Menu Restaurant
Locals' Favorite Breakfast Joint.
Our Daily Special... is Breakfast! All Day. Every Day.
Bayside Landing
Come in and enjoy!
Presotea Pacific Beach
"Fresh Tea, Fresh Made"
Get Your Brew-to-Order Specialty Tea at Presotea Pacific Beach.