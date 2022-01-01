Go
Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2780 Carlsbad Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (3341 reviews)

Popular Items

Fruit Salad$8.95
Fresh cut seasonal fruit.
Healthy Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
Swami's Club$12.25
Bison Burger$14.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Chicken Swiss Melt$13.25
Tuna Wrap$12.95
California Delight$11.50
California Chicken Sandwich$12.95
California Scramble$13.95
with asparagus, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, cheese and avocado on top with fruit, cottage cheese or homestyle potatoes and toast
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2780 Carlsbad Blvd

Carlsbad CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
