Go
Toast

Swamp Chicken Richmond

Family owned and operated with your satisfaction in mind; Cajun-inspired gourmet restaurant open in Richmond, Texas. We specialize in boudin stuffed chicken wings and many other southern delectables.

6611 FM 1464 RD G

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crawfish Etou (Large)$8.50
Candid Yams$3.50
50 Swamp Wings$62.50
12 Boudin Stuffed Wings$24.00
12 Swamp Wings$15.95
The Truth Sandchich Only$9.99
Cabbage Greens$3.99
Corn Muffin$3.25
Cajun Red Beans & Rice (Small)$3.50
Slow cooked Camelia Red Beans in Cajun
seasoning with sausage, accompanied by
rice.
Shrimp Fried Rice
See full menu

Location

6611 FM 1464 RD G

Richmond TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dice Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King's BBQ Beechnut

No reviews yet

Try our steaks & seafood today!

Fire Wings Mission Bend

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Armani Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston