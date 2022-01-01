Swampscott restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern
153 Humphrey St, Swampscott
|Marinated Mushrooms
|$10.00
|New England Lobster Roll
|$30.00
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Flip the Bird
450 Paradise Rd, Swampscott
|CHOCOLATE FRAPPE
|$6.50
made with richardson's ice cream
|FRIES
|$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
|BAYOU
|$1.00
A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission on the Bay
141 Humphrey Street, Swampscott
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Baby Kale, Chopped Egg,
Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Pumpernickel Croutons
|Thai Ribs
|$14.00
Braised Pork, Sweet Chili Glaze,
Crispy Onions, Sexy Scallions
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
4 Soft Tortilla, Fried Haddock, Shaved Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo
Pomona II
128 Humpherey Street, Swanpscott