Swampscott restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Swampscott

Must-try Swampscott restaurants

Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern

153 Humphrey St, Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marinated Mushrooms$10.00
New England Lobster Roll$30.00
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
More about Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern
Flip the Bird image

 

Flip the Bird

450 Paradise Rd, Swampscott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHOCOLATE FRAPPE$6.50
made with richardson's ice cream
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
BAYOU$1.00
A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!
More about Flip the Bird
Mission on the Bay image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission on the Bay

141 Humphrey Street, Swampscott

Avg 3.8 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Baby Kale, Chopped Egg,
Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Pumpernickel Croutons
Thai Ribs$14.00
Braised Pork, Sweet Chili Glaze,
Crispy Onions, Sexy Scallions
Fish Tacos$20.00
4 Soft Tortilla, Fried Haddock, Shaved Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo
More about Mission on the Bay
Restaurant banner

 

Pomona II

128 Humpherey Street, Swanpscott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pomona II

