Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Swampscott

Go
Swampscott restaurants
Toast

Swampscott restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission on the Bay

141 Humphrey Street, Swampscott

Avg 3.8 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Mac N’ Cheese$32.00
Fresh Maine Lobster Meat, North-Country Smokehouse Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Lobster Rangoon - 5 Each$16.00
Maine Lobster Meat, Chive-Cream Cheese,
Thai Glaze Drizzle (5 each)
Lobster Roll$38.00
Lightly Dressed Mayo, Skin-on-Fries
More about Mission on the Bay
Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern

153 Humphrey St, Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$15.00
More about Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Swampscott

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Swampscott to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston