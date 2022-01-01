Go
Swan Street Diner

The Swan Street Diner, a fully restored 1937 Sterling Co.diner serving breakfast & lunch daily in Larkinville

HAMBURGERS

700 Swan St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Melt$11.00
house tuna salad, cheddar, tomato, grilled red onion, multigrain
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, house crouton, caesar dressing, wheat wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing
Reuben$12.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye
Greek Salad$11.00
tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek
Caesar Salad$12.00
parmesan, house crouton, house caesar
Beans & Greens$4.00
mushroom, onion, kale, cannellini beans, veggie stock, rice
Coffee$3.00
Undergrounds Roastery
Turkey Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
BLT$10.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

700 Swan St.

Buffalo NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
