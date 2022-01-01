Swanendele Inn
Come in and enjoy!
49946 Airedele Road Swanendele Inn, LLC
Location
49946 Airedele Road Swanendele Inn, LLC
RIDGE MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pier450
Pier450 is a beach-chic hospitality destination on Maryland's Western Shore. POV at Pier450 is a casual fine dining restaurant serving locally sourced (where at all possible!) fresh seafood, steaks, pork and more, artfully crafted by our world class chef.
Uncle D'S
Low and Slow Smoked BBQ
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
Serving Southern Maryland quality food with quality service that you can taste! Pizza, burger, Sub, and Salad. Come try us out.
**Minimum of $15 for Delivery and minimum of $25 for St. Mary City area***
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
Come in and enjoy!