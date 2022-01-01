Go
Toast

Swanky’s Vittles & Libations

Celebrating 20+ years in LoDo & just a baseball's throw from Coors Field, Swanky's gets better with age. Serving up great food, Frozen drinks, and a plethora of cocktails and beers. We have shuffleboard, billiards, video games, and plenty of TV's.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1938 Blake St • $

Avg 4.4 (688 reviews)

Popular Items

WINGS$10.99
Traditional deep fried chicken wings. Served with celery & your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
CHOOSE UP TO 2: CAROLINA GOLD BBQ - BUFFALO - HOT BUFFALO - BABY RAY’S BBQ - APRICOT HABANERO - CAJUN DRY RUB
HONEY SRIRACHA - HONEY MUSTARD GARLIC PARMESAN or NAKED
STRAWBERRY FIELDS$9.00
MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
CLASSIC$12.99
1/2lb HAND PATTIED ANGUS BEEF (DOUBLE BEEF ADD $2.50)
OR
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Onions on the side.
*CLASSIC - 1/2lb Angus Beef or Chicken Breast
ADD CHEESE $1 (American, Cheddar, Swiss, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, or Pepper Jack)
ADD Bacon $1.50 or *Fried Egg $1.50
BIG LEBOWSKI$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1938 Blake St

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zanzibar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Shot Back

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our one-of-a-kind experience.

The Ginn Mill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RISE Comedy

No reviews yet

Comedy theater and full bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston