Swanny's Grill

Come enjoy this unique dining experience in Northwest Houston. Great burgers, wraps, salads, and tacos are just the beginning! We have a playground, fishing pond, Sand Volleyball and a Football/Soccer/Etc field.
Call us for your Catering needs! 281-440-0350 or e-mail Stephanie@swingpure.com
We use DOOR DASH for deliveries

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

6224 Theall Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$10.99
Charbroiled turkey patty served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. Be sure to click on any condiments you would like us to bring out to you (Mayo, Mustard, etc)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$13.99
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with citrus, wine cream sauce and your choice of two sides.
Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 3$13.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 2$10.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Cobb Salad$9.99
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.
Hamburger$10.99
Half pound hand formed beef patty served on a Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun. You have the option to choose from beef, chicken, pulled pork, turkey and chicken salad from the "Choose Patty" modifier.
Green Beans$3.49
Whole green beans sautéed in butter and seasoning.
Evie's Smothered Steak$13.99
Half pound ground beef patty topped with a savory cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions. Choice of two sides.
Garden Salad$6.99
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.
Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap$9.99
Chicken tenders, ranch, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. On the Tender Ranch wrap page, please click the button next to the items you want on the wrap.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6224 Theall Road

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
