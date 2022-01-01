Swanny's Grill
Come enjoy this unique dining experience in Northwest Houston. Great burgers, wraps, salads, and tacos are just the beginning! We have a playground, fishing pond, Sand Volleyball and a Football/Soccer/Etc field.
Call us for your Catering needs! 281-440-0350 or e-mail Stephanie@swingpure.com
We use DOOR DASH for deliveries
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
6224 Theall Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6224 Theall Road
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stacked Pickle
Come in and Enjoy
Mirage 38
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Whiskey River North
Come in and enjoy!