Nachos in Swansboro

Swansboro restaurants
Swansboro restaurants that serve nachos

Bamboo Asian House

918 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro

Japanese Nacho$9.25
Tempura seaweed topped with spicy tuna, crunchy and special sauce. Raw: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
El Cerro Tacos

714-10 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro

Fajita Nachos$12.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbo
Birria Nachos$13.00
Nachos with beef birria topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico. Drizzled with chipotle sauce
nachos supreme$13.00
