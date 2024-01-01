Nachos in Swansboro
Swansboro restaurants that serve nachos
More about Bamboo Asian House
Bamboo Asian House
918 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro
|Japanese Nacho
|$9.25
Tempura seaweed topped with spicy tuna, crunchy and special sauce. Raw: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about El Cerro Tacos
El Cerro Tacos
714-10 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro
|Fajita Nachos
|$12.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. This menu item can be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbo
|Birria Nachos
|$13.00
Nachos with beef birria topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico. Drizzled with chipotle sauce
|nachos supreme
|$13.00