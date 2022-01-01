Go
Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

Who is Swaylo? Anybody who enjoys escaping to tropical beaches and enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks is Swaylo. Anybody who believes neighbors can become family is Swaylo. Anybody who is grateful for our oceans and willing to do their part to keep them vibrant is Swaylo.

1315 Dry Creek Road

Popular Items

Huli Huli Ribs$17.00
tender baby back ribs with pineapple-tamari Huli Huli sauce, Hawaiian mac salad, ginger-basil slaw and Thai basil rice
Tropical Spinach Salad$14.00
mango, pineapple, strawberry, toasted coconut, cashews, Haystack Mountain goat cheese & baby spinach in Liliko'i vinaigrette
Red Curry Fries$9.00
twice-cooked Kennebec potatoes tossed in furikake seasoning, smothered in red curry cheese sauce
Hawaiian Fried Rice$15.00
wok-fried ham, pineapple, scallion, Thai basil, Fresno chiles, smashed egg, jasmine rice and tamari sauce
Mango Shrimp$15.00
tempura fried shrimp, honey glaze, mango & basil over crispy rice noodles
Spam Musubi$9.00
grilled Spam, rice, nori, teriyaki & pickled ginger
Poke Rice Bowl$13.00
avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber, Fresno chiles, marinated shiitake mushrooms, edamame, steamed rice & tamari-ginger sauce
Tiki Burger & Fries$16.00
Buckner family beef or vegan Impossible patty, ginger-basil slaw, avocado-coconut cream, grilled pineapple, gochujang aioli on grilled potato bun with twice-cooked furikake French fries & red curry cheese sauce
Pacific Crab Rangoon$15.00
crispy wontons filled with creamy Pacific rock crab, with sweet chili sauce, fried basil & purple orchid
Hawaiian Mac Salad$5.00
avocado-coconut cream & mango salsa
1315 Dry Creek Road

Longmont CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
