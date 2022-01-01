Go
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen

Creatively Caffeinated

242 S Main St, Suite 118

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$4.00
Jr. Cheese Burger$6.50
The Walter Raleigh$6.00
Mocha syrup, simple syrup, cold brew, shaken with heavy cream and vanilla simple. Add Peanut Butter
Coffee Imperial$6.00
House-made cinnamon simple, nitro cold brew, heavy cream, shaken with ice, topped with whipped cream
HS Chicken Wrap$12.99
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon, House Guacamole, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Plain Or Spinach Wrap
Berry Fig Bowl$10.99
Arcadian Field Lettuces, Seasonal Berries, Mission Figs, Dried Cherries, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Praline Pecans, Citrus White Balsamic Dressing. Add A Protein: Roasted Chicken $5 | Blackened Mahi $8
Cubano$12.99
Mojo Pork, Ham, Dill Pickle, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Pressed Cuban Bread
Walter’s Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Fried Eggs, Apple-wood Bacon, NC Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Caprese Sandwich$11.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Pesto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Ciabatta Bread
Breakfast St. Tacos$10.99
Blended Corn - Flour Tortillas, chopped bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar – Jack Cheese, Salsa, Avocado mash, Texian Crema
Location

Holly Springs NC

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
