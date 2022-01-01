Swedesboro restaurants you'll love

Swedesboro restaurants
Toast
  Swedesboro

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Indian
Must-try Swedesboro restaurants

Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine image

 

Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine

1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$4.00
Traditional Indian bread infused with a lot of Garlic and baked in the Tandoor. Minced Garlic and cilantro are sprinkled generously on the flat bread and is topped with butter
Gobi Manchurian$6.00
Gobi Manchurian is an Chinese Indian fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. Sweet chili sauce is the base of this dish.
Kashmir Naan - Sweet$5.00
Our most famous and delicious sweet Naan bread with chopped cashews, raisins, coconut, cardamom and brown sugar fit for the royalty. Decadent and very sweet
More about Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine
Taco Caballito Logan - NEW image

 

Taco Caballito Logan - NEW

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Ground Beef$11.00
Choice mexican or cilantro rice + choice black or pinto beans + pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole + side sour cream
Mexican Street Fries$9.00
mexican spices + lime wedge + queso dip
Nachos Grande$9.00
4 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar - cotija] pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño
More about Taco Caballito Logan - NEW
Center Square Tavern image

 

Center Square Tavern

120 Center Square Road, Woolwich Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Blue Cheese Burger$15.00
Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut Fries
WINGS$10.00
Chicken Wings 8oz
Apple & Pecan Salad Petite GF$9.00
Mixed Greens,Chef's Selected Apple-Candied Pecans-Cherry Tomato-Blue Cheese Crumble-Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Center Square Tavern
Taco Caballito image

 

Taco Caballito

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Ground Beef$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Burrito Chicken Tinga$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Burrito Carne Asada$13.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
More about Taco Caballito

