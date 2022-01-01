Swedesboro restaurants you'll love
Swedesboro's top cuisines
Must-try Swedesboro restaurants
Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine
1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Traditional Indian bread infused with a lot of Garlic and baked in the Tandoor. Minced Garlic and cilantro are sprinkled generously on the flat bread and is topped with butter
|Gobi Manchurian
|$6.00
Gobi Manchurian is an Chinese Indian fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. Sweet chili sauce is the base of this dish.
|Kashmir Naan - Sweet
|$5.00
Our most famous and delicious sweet Naan bread with chopped cashews, raisins, coconut, cardamom and brown sugar fit for the royalty. Decadent and very sweet
Taco Caballito Logan - NEW
525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro
|Popular items
|Burrito Ground Beef
|$11.00
Choice mexican or cilantro rice + choice black or pinto beans + pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole + side sour cream
|Mexican Street Fries
|$9.00
mexican spices + lime wedge + queso dip
|Nachos Grande
|$9.00
4 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar - cotija] pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño
Center Square Tavern
120 Center Square Road, Woolwich Twp
|Popular items
|Tavern Blue Cheese Burger
|$15.00
Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut Fries
|WINGS
|$10.00
Chicken Wings 8oz
|Apple & Pecan Salad Petite GF
|$9.00
Mixed Greens,Chef's Selected Apple-Candied Pecans-Cherry Tomato-Blue Cheese Crumble-Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Taco Caballito
525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro
|Popular items
|Burrito Ground Beef
|$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
|Burrito Chicken Tinga
|$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$13.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]