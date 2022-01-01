Burritos in Swedesboro
Swedesboro restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco Caballito Logan - NEW
Taco Caballito Logan - NEW
525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$13.00
choice rice <>mexican <> cilantro lime choice beans <> black <> pinto beans +pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole _ side sour cream
|Burrito Chicken Tinga
|$11.00
Choice mexican or cilantro rice + choice black or pinto beans + pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole _ side sour cream
|Burrito Ground Beef
|$11.00
Choice mexican or cilantro rice + choice black or pinto beans + pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole + side sour cream
