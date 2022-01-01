Burritos in Swedesboro

Swedesboro restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Caballito Logan - NEW image

 

Taco Caballito Logan - NEW

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Carne Asada$13.00
choice rice <>mexican <> cilantro lime choice beans <> black <> pinto beans +pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole _ side sour cream
Burrito Chicken Tinga$11.00
Choice mexican or cilantro rice + choice black or pinto beans + pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole _ side sour cream
Burrito Ground Beef$11.00
Choice mexican or cilantro rice + choice black or pinto beans + pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + lettuce + flour tortilla + side guacamole + side sour cream
Taco Caballito image

 

Taco Caballito

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Ground Beef$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Burrito Chicken Tinga$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Burrito Carne Asada$13.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
