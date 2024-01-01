Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Swedesboro

Go
Swedesboro restaurants
Toast

Swedesboro restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Las Aves Taco Market

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$7.50
More about Las Aves Taco Market
Center Square Tavern image

 

Center Square Tavern

120 Center Square Road, Woolwich Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
House Crab Cake Grilled & Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll, Leaf Lettuce, Lemon & Old Bay Aioli, House Cut Fries
More about Center Square Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Swedesboro

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Swedesboro to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1845 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston