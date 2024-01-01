Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Swedesboro
/
Swedesboro
/
Cake
Swedesboro restaurants that serve cake
Las Aves Taco Market
525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$7.50
More about Las Aves Taco Market
Center Square Tavern
120 Center Square Road, Woolwich Twp
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$19.00
House Crab Cake Grilled & Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll, Leaf Lettuce, Lemon & Old Bay Aioli, House Cut Fries
More about Center Square Tavern
