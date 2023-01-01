Chicken sandwiches in Swedesboro
Swedesboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Las Aves Taco Market
Las Aves Taco Market
525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Fried Nashville Chicken on a toasted brioche bun topped with a tangy, creamy cabbage slaw, green onions, carrots, and house pickle. Served with a side of fries.
More about Center Square Tavern
Center Square Tavern
120 Center Square Road, Woolwich Twp
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.50
Choice of grilled or fried chicken breast.
pickle, chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun & House Cut Fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries