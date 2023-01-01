Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Swedesboro

Swedesboro restaurants
Swedesboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Las Aves Taco Market

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried Nashville Chicken on a toasted brioche bun topped with a tangy, creamy cabbage slaw, green onions, carrots, and house pickle. Served with a side of fries.
More about Las Aves Taco Market
Center Square Tavern image

 

Center Square Tavern

120 Center Square Road, Woolwich Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.50
Choice of grilled or fried chicken breast.
pickle, chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun & House Cut Fries
Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries
More about Center Square Tavern

