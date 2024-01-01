Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Swedesboro
/
Swedesboro
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Swedesboro restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Las Aves Taco Market
525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$11.00
More about Las Aves Taco Market
The Village Pub - Swedesboro
5 Village Center Dr, Swedesboro
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$7.99
cinnamon dip
More about The Village Pub - Swedesboro
Browse other tasty dishes in Swedesboro
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Carne Asada
Quesadillas
More near Swedesboro to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Broomall
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1970 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(741 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston