Swedish Hill - Special Orders

Please place your special orders for our Cakes and Fine Catering here!
Orders need to be placed at least 48 hours in advance. If you need a cake sooner, we also keep 4" and 6" versions of our signature cakes stocked in-store. Come grab one at the counter! We can usually add custom written messages to cakes in 10 minutes or less.
Pickup location is at Swedish Hill, 1120 W. 6th Street.

Popular Items

6" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$54.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
Seasonal Fruit Platter$45.00
Large Catering Salad$75.00
6" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE$54.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
Small Catering Salad$42.00
6" SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE$54.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Location

1120 W 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
