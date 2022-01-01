Go
Sweet Aloha image
Juice & Smoothies
Food Trucks

Sweet Aloha

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

324 Main Street

Royersford, PA 19468

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

324 Main Street, Royersford PA 19468

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Center City Steaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Han Dynasty - Royersford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunshine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.

Saku Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sweet Aloha

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston